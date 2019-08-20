MGU May Results 2019 declared, check now on mguniversity.ac.in

The Mahatma Gandhi University Nalgonda has released the results for various UG and PG courses. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can go on the official website mguniversity.ac.in.

The results are out for particular UG and PG courses including B.A, B.Sc, B.Ed, B.Com, M.A, M.Com, M.Sc examinations.

In order to access Mahatma Gandhi University Results 2019, students will have to input their examination roll number and other details on the result website. The details are available on the hall tickets provided by university.

MGU May Results 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website i.e. mguniversity.in

Click on the link which says 'results'

Select the link for the result you want to check

Fill up the required credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference