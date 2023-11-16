Meghalaya Shifts To NCERT Textbooks For Classes 1-10

NCERT Textbooks | Representative image

Meghalaya has decided to adopt National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks for Classes 1 to 10, citing concerns that Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) textbooks, especially for maths, science, and English, do not meet national standards. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma emphasized that the move aims to enhance the overall quality of school textbooks and streamline content, with the adaptation process set to commence in the upcoming academic year.

Enhancing education quality and local integration

Sangma expressed the government's commitment to improving the education system, stating, "After consultation and research with many stakeholders in the education system, we have concluded that most of the MBOSE textbooks are not up to the national standards." He highlighted the need for the adaptation to cover local content, integrating the national curriculum with elements reflecting Meghalaya's culture and history.

The decision to shift to NCERT textbooks aligns with the government's goal to improve learning outcomes and reduce the number of textbooks students need. Sangma affirmed this on social media, saying, "This adaptation aims to improve the overall quality of textbooks, learning outcomes, quality of content, which also will lead to the reduction in the number of textbooks."

Controversy around NCERT textbooks

Notably, the move comes amid controversy surrounding NCERT textbooks, with criticism for omitting sections on Mahatma Gandhi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which some labeled as politically motivated. Academics and subject experts also raised concerns about the exclusion of scientific theories, such as Darwin's theory of evolution.