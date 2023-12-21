Meet CAT 2023 Toppers Who Scored 100 Percentile, Elated Candidates Express Joy

Toppers Who Scored 100 Percentile | File Photo

Indian Institute of management (IIM) Lucknow has announced the eagerly awaited results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 on December 21. The results brought moments of triumph and celebration for numerous candidates, with 14 candidates achieving a remarkable 100 percentile score in this highly competitive management examination. Adding to this, 29 candidates secured an impressive 99.99 percentile, followed closely by 29 others securing a commendable 99.98 percentile.

Maharashtra Dominates With Maximum Toppers

This time, the majority of the toppers are from Maharashtra. There is one topper each from Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala. 4 toppers are from Maharashtra and 2 from Telangana.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal over phone, a few of the toppers expressed their joy and spoke about their dream institutions.

Graduated from KJ Somaiya College of Engineering, CAT 2023 topper Soham Katkar from Mumbai shares his victory of achieving 100 percentile for the second time with the FPJ saying, “It feels amazing. I was expecting another 100 percentile once the response sheet was out, but checking the result still felt surreal when I saw the "100" on the sheet. It was a good challenge. I always like challenging myself, and hopefully I can keep doing this every year.” Soham is currently pursuing MBA at IIM Calcutta.

Soham Katkar | File Photo

Final year BBA student Viraj Modi at NMIMS, Mumbai has cracked CAT 2023 with 100 percentile. Sharing his experience he stated, “I had taken coaching from IMS, Mumbai and tried to attempt as many mock tests and cover all study materials.” Unsure about which college to choose, Viraj has applied to the top six IIMs along with SP Jain, Mumbai and XLRI, Jamshedpur.

Viraj Modi | File photo

Kumar Sai Vishnu, a student who has scored 100% in Andhra pradesh says, “I’m of course very happy about it. It was challenging as I was also working while preparing for the CAT 2023. I’ve been preparing since last year while also being in college. As advice, I would say we do not need long hours of study for CAT is what I feel. Just take in some hours for it either in the morning or late at night.”

Kumar Sai Vishnu | File Photo

This year witnessed a record high registration of 3.3 lakh candidates for CAT, with 2.88 lakh appearing for the exam.

Engineers dominate top ranks

Among the 100 percentiles, 11 candidates were from engineering background, while 3 belonged to non-engineering disciplines, all of whom were male. Moving to 99.99 percentiles, 22 candidates were from an engineering background, with 7 from non-engineering background, and a single female emerged from the engineering discipline in this percentile category. Within the 99.98 percentiles, 20 candidates were from an engineering field, and 9 were from non-engineering backgrounds, all of whom were male. However, among these 72 candidates, there is only one female candidate, and the rest are all male candidates. This is for the sixth time that no female candidate has managed to score 100 percentile in the CAT exam.