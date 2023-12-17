 MBA Graduate Sentenced To Life For Acid Attack
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMBA Graduate Sentenced To Life For Acid Attack

MBA Graduate Sentenced To Life For Acid Attack

A Navsari court sentenced Shahnawaz Saiyed Khalifa, an MBA graduate, to life imprisonment for throwing acid on a woman who rejected his marriage proposal. The victim suffered severe injuries, and the court observed the long-lasting trauma caused by such attacks.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
MBA Graduate Sentenced To Life For Acid Attack |

After launching an acid attack on a third-year engineering student who had rejected his marriage proposal in Navsari town six years prior, a management graduate was given a life sentence, according to a report by the Times of India.

Shahnawaz Saiyed Khalifa, an MBA student from Khudvel Village in Chikhli in the Navsari district, was found guilty of throwing acid on the victim on January 16, 2017, as she was seated in an automobile close to the Navsari bus station.

After finding Khalifa guilty, the court gave him a life sentence and a Rs. 50,000 fine. In accordance with clause 3(2)(v) of the SC and ST Act, he was also fined Rs. 20,000 and given a life sentence. The two sentences will run together.

They met and grew close to one other at the same college where Khalifa was doing his MBA. Khalifa convinced her to keep the relationship going after he finished his studies in 2016 and made a marriage proposal. She refused the proposal.

The woman was thrown hydrochloric acid, as the FSL report demonstrated, and she had burns close to her stomach and eyes. "Acid attack gives life-long trauma to the victims by shattering their primary identity," third additional sessions judge Preet Kamal Tirath Ram noted.

After filing a complaint, she was arrested by the Navsari town police for violating IPC sections 326(a) and 506(2) (voluntary causing grievous hurt by use of acid) as well as the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. B G Gupta, an assistant public prosecutor, contended that these offenses are horrific and serious in character.

Read Also
Rajasthan Acid Attack: Man Throws Acid On Girl For Refusing To Marry Him In Ajmer; Accused Arrested
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal Higher Secondary Syllabus Set For Major Overhaul In 2024-25 Academic Year

West Bengal Higher Secondary Syllabus Set For Major Overhaul In 2024-25 Academic Year

Rajasthan: 3 Men On Bike Slash College Student's Wrist; Video Goes Viral

Rajasthan: 3 Men On Bike Slash College Student's Wrist; Video Goes Viral

Campus Placements Surge At Tier 2 And 3 Indian Institutions In 2023, Reveals Survey

Campus Placements Surge At Tier 2 And 3 Indian Institutions In 2023, Reveals Survey

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 Schedule Released: Exam Dates And Details Announced

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 Schedule Released: Exam Dates And Details Announced

SSC Releases Final Answer Key for CGL Exam 2023

SSC Releases Final Answer Key for CGL Exam 2023