MBA Graduate Sentenced To Life For Acid Attack

After launching an acid attack on a third-year engineering student who had rejected his marriage proposal in Navsari town six years prior, a management graduate was given a life sentence, according to a report by the Times of India.

Shahnawaz Saiyed Khalifa, an MBA student from Khudvel Village in Chikhli in the Navsari district, was found guilty of throwing acid on the victim on January 16, 2017, as she was seated in an automobile close to the Navsari bus station.

After finding Khalifa guilty, the court gave him a life sentence and a Rs. 50,000 fine. In accordance with clause 3(2)(v) of the SC and ST Act, he was also fined Rs. 20,000 and given a life sentence. The two sentences will run together.

They met and grew close to one other at the same college where Khalifa was doing his MBA. Khalifa convinced her to keep the relationship going after he finished his studies in 2016 and made a marriage proposal. She refused the proposal.

The woman was thrown hydrochloric acid, as the FSL report demonstrated, and she had burns close to her stomach and eyes. "Acid attack gives life-long trauma to the victims by shattering their primary identity," third additional sessions judge Preet Kamal Tirath Ram noted.

After filing a complaint, she was arrested by the Navsari town police for violating IPC sections 326(a) and 506(2) (voluntary causing grievous hurt by use of acid) as well as the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. B G Gupta, an assistant public prosecutor, contended that these offenses are horrific and serious in character.