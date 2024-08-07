MAT 2024: Registration Window Closing Soon For CBT & IBT Modes; Direct Link Here

The registration window for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2024 August exam is closing soon. Candidates can apply for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) until August 11 and for the Internet-Based Test (IBT) until August 9. The Paper-Based Test (PBT) registration will continue until August 18. The exam dates are August 25 for PBT, August 18 for CBT, August 14 for IBT-1, and August 23 for IBT-2.

Candidates can apply on the official MAT website, mat.aima.in. MAT 2024 is a yearly exam for management aspirants seeking MBA/PGDM admission. The last date for admission to the current academic intake is September 15, 2024, as per AICTE guidelines. Graduates in any discipline and final-year students can apply.

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in

Click on the MAT 2024 August session exam application link

Register yourself

Fill out the form

Select the exam mode

Pay the application fees

Submit and download the acknowledgment form for further use.

The application process involves visiting the official website, registering, filling out the form, selecting the exam mode, paying the application fee of Rs 2100, and submitting the form. Candidates can opt for an additional test mode by paying an extra fee of Rs 1500.

MAT 2.0, an evolved version of MAT, has been introduced from May 2024, covering newer segments like current business and economic trends. The MAT August 2024 results will be available by the first week of September. Over 20,000 management seats across more than 600 B-schools are available via MAT in August 2024. Participating institutes include Christ University, Delhi School of Business, BIMTECH Noida, and others.