 MAT 2024: Registration Window Closing Soon For CBT & IBT Modes; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMAT 2024: Registration Window Closing Soon For CBT & IBT Modes; Direct Link Here

MAT 2024: Registration Window Closing Soon For CBT & IBT Modes; Direct Link Here

The application process involves visiting the official website, registering, filling out the form, selecting the exam mode, paying the application fee of Rs 2100, and submitting the form. Candidates can opt for an additional test mode by paying an extra fee of Rs 1500.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 05:31 PM IST
article-image

The registration window for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2024 August exam is closing soon. Candidates can apply for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) until August 11 and for the Internet-Based Test (IBT) until August 9. The Paper-Based Test (PBT) registration will continue until August 18. The exam dates are August 25 for PBT, August 18 for CBT, August 14 for IBT-1, and August 23 for IBT-2.

Candidates can apply on the official MAT website, mat.aima.in. MAT 2024 is a yearly exam for management aspirants seeking MBA/PGDM admission. The last date for admission to the current academic intake is September 15, 2024, as per AICTE guidelines. Graduates in any discipline and final-year students can apply.

FPJ Shorts
Paris Olympics 2024: Kangana Ranaut Calls Vinesh Phogat 'Sherni' After Taking Dig At Her Over Wrestlers' Protest
Paris Olympics 2024: Kangana Ranaut Calls Vinesh Phogat 'Sherni' After Taking Dig At Her Over Wrestlers' Protest
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Naezy Reacts To Gully Boy 2 Buzz: ‘Appeal Karo Bollywood Ke Makers Se’ (VIDEO)
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Naezy Reacts To Gully Boy 2 Buzz: ‘Appeal Karo Bollywood Ke Makers Se’ (VIDEO)
Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Over Weight, Father-In-Law Blames Government And Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Over Weight, Father-In-Law Blames Government And Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan To Announce His Wedding With Abhira & Leave Poddar House, Latter Tries To Stop Him (Exclusive)
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan To Announce His Wedding With Abhira & Leave Poddar House, Latter Tries To Stop Him (Exclusive)

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in

Click on the MAT 2024 August session exam application link

Register yourself

Fill out the form

Select the exam mode

Pay the application fees

Submit and download the acknowledgment form for further use.

The application process involves visiting the official website, registering, filling out the form, selecting the exam mode, paying the application fee of Rs 2100, and submitting the form. Candidates can opt for an additional test mode by paying an extra fee of Rs 1500.

MAT 2.0, an evolved version of MAT, has been introduced from May 2024, covering newer segments like current business and economic trends. The MAT August 2024 results will be available by the first week of September. Over 20,000 management seats across more than 600 B-schools are available via MAT in August 2024. Participating institutes include Christ University, Delhi School of Business, BIMTECH Noida, and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UGC NET 2024 City Intimation Slip, Admit Cards To Be Released At ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Updates Inside!

UGC NET 2024 City Intimation Slip, Admit Cards To Be Released At ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Updates Inside!

DSSSB Recruitment Exam 2024 Begins August 12, Admit Cards OUT, Direct Link Here!

DSSSB Recruitment Exam 2024 Begins August 12, Admit Cards OUT, Direct Link Here!

Rajasthan Board Supplementary Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams In August; Know Key Dates

Rajasthan Board Supplementary Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams In August; Know Key Dates

MAT 2024: Registration Window Closing Soon For CBT & IBT Modes; Direct Link Here

MAT 2024: Registration Window Closing Soon For CBT & IBT Modes; Direct Link Here

64% Of Parents In Rajasthan Advocate For Early Coaching Enrolment, Reveals Study

64% Of Parents In Rajasthan Advocate For Early Coaching Enrolment, Reveals Study