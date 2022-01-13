Marwadi University signs MoU with Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

Marwadi University (MU), has signed an MoU with The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) with an objective of promoting joint research between the two institutions, undertaking workshops and training programs for students, faculty, corporate executives and research scholars on themes of professional and academic interest.

It also entails regular exchange of course material, case studies, research publications and other academic and research inputs. As part of the MoU, MU and ICAI will also undertake joint research projects which are mutually beneficial, according to press statement.

“With the regular exchange of journals, case studies and other academic and research inputs, Marwadi University along with ICAI is looking to build a comprehensive educational ecosystem for the benefit of all stakeholders,” says Dr Sunil Jakhoria, Dean, Faculty of Management Studies, Marwadi University.

The collaboration involves the conduction of specialist training programs in areas of mutual interest by ICAI experts, and MU's faculty members acting as resource persons for training programs or workshops organized by ICAI.

“By joining hands with Marwadi University, ICAI is looking forward to having a promising partnership by opening the doors of fellow CA aspirants to advance their careers by pursuing a degree in PhD from Marwadi University,” says CA Jay Chhaira, Chairman, Board of Studies, ICAI.

Members from the Rajkot branch of Western India Regional Council of ICAI also proposed to carry joint attempts of participating in national and international conferences.

Prof. (Dr) Sandeep Sancheti, Provost, Marwadi University says: “This is a symbiotic relationship between ICAI and Marwadi University to showcase and recognize the professional efforts being undertaken by each other.”

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 07:32 PM IST