 Manipur violence: students from Rajasthan trapped in violence, Ashok Gehlot expresses concern
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationManipur violence: students from Rajasthan trapped in violence, Ashok Gehlot expresses concern

Manipur violence: students from Rajasthan trapped in violence, Ashok Gehlot expresses concern

Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the top officials of his government are in touch with officials in the northeastern state.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
Manipur violence | PTI

Jaipur: The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot has voiced concern over the safety of students from the state stranded in violence-hit Manipur.

Manipur is witnessing violent clashes over a move to grant scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community in the state. Naga and Kuki tribes who are opposing this plan organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' on Wednesday after which the clashes broke out.

Gehlot on Saturday said that top officials of his government are in touch with officials in the northeastern state.

Read Also
Manipur violence: As tensions prevail, over 1100 migrants enter Assam
article-image

"The news of some students of Rajasthan being trapped in Manipur violence is worrying," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The chief secretary and the director general of police of Rajasthan are in touch with senior officials there and soon efforts will be made to bring them home safely," the chief minister added.

Earlier, the MoS Education, Union Government, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh requested the NTA to reschedule or postpone the exam for exam centres in the state as students will not be able to take NEET UG which is scheduled for today under the current circumstances and broadband and internet connectivity issues.

(with PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manipur violence: students from Rajasthan trapped in violence, Ashok Gehlot expresses concern

Manipur violence: students from Rajasthan trapped in violence, Ashok Gehlot expresses concern

Manipur violence: 70 students from Andhra stranded at NIT Imphal

Manipur violence: 70 students from Andhra stranded at NIT Imphal

Himachal: IITans from Goa to visit Rewalsar town to meet Buddhist monks

Himachal: IITans from Goa to visit Rewalsar town to meet Buddhist monks

IIM Sirmaur, Sambalpur students can now get French dual degree as well

IIM Sirmaur, Sambalpur students can now get French dual degree as well

Maharashtra: "Tomorrow I'll not forget to get my fees", teacher punishes students; suspended

Maharashtra: