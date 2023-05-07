Manipur violence: students from Rajasthan trapped in violence, Ashok Gehlot expresses concern

Manipur violence | PTI

Jaipur: The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot has voiced concern over the safety of students from the state stranded in violence-hit Manipur.

Manipur is witnessing violent clashes over a move to grant scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community in the state. Naga and Kuki tribes who are opposing this plan organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' on Wednesday after which the clashes broke out.

Gehlot on Saturday said that top officials of his government are in touch with officials in the northeastern state.

"The news of some students of Rajasthan being trapped in Manipur violence is worrying," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

मणिपुर हिंसा में राजस्थान के कुछ विद्यार्थियों के फंसे होने का समाचार चिंताजनक है। राजस्थान के मुख्य सचिव एवं पुलिस महानिदेशक वहां के उच्चाधिकारियों के संपर्क में हैं एवं जल्दी ही इन सभी को सुरक्षित बाहर निकालकर सकुशल घर पहुंचाने का प्रयास किया जाएगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 6, 2023

"The chief secretary and the director general of police of Rajasthan are in touch with senior officials there and soon efforts will be made to bring them home safely," the chief minister added.

Earlier, the MoS Education, Union Government, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh requested the NTA to reschedule or postpone the exam for exam centres in the state as students will not be able to take NEET UG which is scheduled for today under the current circumstances and broadband and internet connectivity issues.

(with PTI inputs)