Manipur CM Unveils Welfare Schemes For Education, Sports, And Women Empowerment

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh | Twitter

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has set the stage for a transformative change in sports development with the announcement of the "Khungang Ama, Sanabung Ama" scheme. Set to roll out on January 1, this initiative aims to construct one playground in each of the 60 assembly constituencies in its inaugural phase. Complementing this, the "Chief Minister's Sportspersons Livelihood Guarantee Scheme" promises skill development training and financial aid to sportspersons striving for global and national recognition.

Empowering women through financial assistance

Recognising the pivotal role of women in society, Singh introduced the "Ima Nongthang Leima Yaipha Tengbang Scheme." This scheme will extend monthly financial support of Rs 500 to women aged 40 and above who haven't yet availed benefits from existing government programs, offering them a safety net and fostering empowerment.

Education remains at the forefront of the Chief Minister's vision, evident from the introduction of two pivotal schemes. "School Fagathansi 2.0" aims to uplift the standard of education by providing selected schools with enhanced infrastructure, including state-of-the-art smart classrooms. Parallelly, the "College Fagathansi" initiative allocates Rs 2.5 crore to 20 selected colleges, facilitating infrastructure improvements and enhancing teaching capabilities, ensuring students receive quality education without the constraints of private institutions.

Aiding displaced families

In a compassionate move, Singh addressed the plight of displaced families affected by violence. Beneficiaries will receive a previously announced grant of Rs 1 lakh, distributed in instalments. Additionally, financial aid ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 10 lakh has been earmarked for constructing temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent houses, reflecting the government's commitment to restoring stability and security.

To bolster the state's economy and promote sustainable agricultural practices, Singh unveiled the "Chief Minister's Farmer Livelihood Scheme." This forward-thinking initiative seeks to harness unused land, channelling resources into agricultural and horticultural production, fostering growth, and ensuring food security for Manipur's populace.

(Inputs from PTI)