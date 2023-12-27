14 States, 85 Districts, 6,200 Kms: Rahul Gandhi To Kickstart Manipur To Mumbai 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' From January 14

twitter/@INCIndia

Following his earlier Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of the Congress party, is set to initiate a comparable outreach initiative originating in the northeastern state of Manipur. The yatra is slated to commence on January 14 and conclude in Mumbai on March 20, as revealed by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal on Wednesday.

KC Venugopal, addressing a press conference on Wednesday, said, “This Yatra will cover a distance of 6,200 kms. It travels the states including Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh, UP, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat and finally Maharashtra. The mode of yatra is through the bus."

On December 21st, the Congress Working Committee gave an opinion that Rahul Gandhi ji should start a yatra from east to west. Rahul Gandhi ji has also agreed to fulfill the wish of the CWC.



Yatra to cover 14 states and 85 districts

“This Yatra is going to interact with youth, women and marginalised people," he added.

During the 65-day march, Gandhi is expected to cover a distance of 6,200 km, spanning across 14 states and 85 districts, as stated by the Congress leader.

In contrast to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the current outreach initiative will be conducted using a bus.

“Bus yatra allows maximum access to the people on the way,” Venugopal said. He then went on to add that the yatra will include “short stretches of walking every now and then”.

Rahul's earlier Bharat Jodo Yatra

Gandhi embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, spanning 4,500 km over 150 days, commencing from Kanyakumari on September 6 of the previous year. Congress party leaders had persistently urged Gandhi to initiate another yatra. During the last Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on December 21, the working committee unanimously implored Gandhi to organize a new yatra. During the meeting, Gandhi expressed his commitment to fulfill the party's wishes, stating that he would undertake whatever the party deemed necessary.