 Manipur Class 12 results out at manresults.nic.in; Details here
Manipur Class 12 results out at manresults.nic.in; Details here

The result will be provided in provisional form students will need get their marksheets from their respective schools.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
The Manipur Class 12 results have been declared by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur today, May 22, 2023. | Representative image

Mumbai: The Manipur Class 12 results have been declared by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur today, May 22, 2023.

The candidates can check their results by entering their roll number in the result login window on manresults.nic.in to access their result.

The tests were held February 23 to April 1, 2023. Students that have failed their exams will be able to appear for compartment exams in July 2023.

