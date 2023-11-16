Mahesh Babu Pays Homage To Late Father, Sponsors Education Of 40 Students

Mahesh Babu | Photo File

Mahesh Babu, a famous actor in Tollywood, has chosen to sponsor 40 students' educations in remembrance of his late father Krishna. The Superstar Krishna Educational Fund, which aims to assist over 40 worthy students from disadvantaged backgrounds where they may not have many advantages, was also announced by Mahesh Babu. This initiative aims to give them an opportunity to succeed academically, regardless of whether they are just starting elementary school or are pursuing advanced degrees. The ultimate goal is to provide these students with opportunities, enabling them to advance in their education and generating experiences that will positively impact their lives.

The Mahesh Babu Foundation

The Mahesh Babu Foundation was founded in 2020 by Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar with the noble goal of providing financial support to kids, particularly babies with heart-related problems. Their son Gautham, who was born with a heart ailment similar to theirs, served as the inspiration for this project.

The Superstar Krishna Educational Fund has been added to the foundation's initiatives as a way to honor Krishna. With the help of this new fund, 40 deserving students will receive scholarships to support their education from elementary school through graduate school.

Krishna's Death Anniversary

At the age of 80, Krishna departed from this life in Hyderabad on November 15, 2022. When he passed away, the actor was receiving treatment following a cardiac arrest. During his final ceremonies, the film community showed up to honor him and offer their condolences to his family.

