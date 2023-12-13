Maharashtra Youth Shines In State-Level Science Congress Competition, On Way To Nationals

Representative Image

To showcase young scientific talent, the 31st State LEVEL Children's Science Congress in Maharashtra unfolded on December 9 and 10, 2023, at Dhanlakshmi High School, Pathardi Phata, Nashik. Organized by Jidnyasa Trust Thane, as part of the National Children's Science Congress.

The event saw the participation of over 4500 projects from 36 districts across Maharashtra with a theme centred around, "Understanding Ecosystem for Health and Well-being."

Who emerged as the top entry?

After undergoing a thorough assessment by 32 experts, the project led by Hridayam Pathak and Vikhyat Nawalakha, titled "Green Eco System Follows," emerged as the top entry at the state level in the senior category.

The project by Pathak and Nawalakha was represented by Smt. Sulochnadevi Singhania of Thane, whereas another top contender Soumya Singh and Gayatri Kurup, represented the AAZADI project from DAV International School, Kharghar.

Additional recognition was the project "Health Benefits of Spiny Gourd or Kantola" by Shravni Katkar and Anjali Manoj Jha from Shreerang Vidhyalaya Eng. Med & Jr. College in Thane.

Shreerang Vidhyalaya Eng. Med & Jr. College | Special Arrangement

Participants from various districts

30 projects from various districts, including 10 from Thane, 4 from Pune and Raigad each, and representation 9from other districts like Akola, Kolhapur, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nagpur, Ratnagiri, Sangli, and Satara, have been selected for the national level presentation.

As these young minds prepare to take their projects to the National Children's Science Congress, the event highlights the enthusiasm and ingenuity of students in exploring scientific solutions aligned with the theme of ecosystem, all the while understanding their health and well-being.