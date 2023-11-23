Maharashtra To Include Agriculture As A Subject In School Curriculum From Next Year

Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar | Sanjay Tambe

Agriculture subject will be added to the curriculum of schools in the state from the next academic year, Maharashtra school education minister Deepak Kesarkar said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, Kesarkar said the state government was committed to making Maharashtra a number one state in the education sector. The Mumbai district guardian minister also said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would launch the "My School Beautiful School" campaign in the state on December 5.

'Read Mumbai' Campaign

On the lines of the "Read Mumbai" campaign, a statewide drive will be launched to cultivate reading habits among the students by the chief minister, he said.

Kesarkar said Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has allotted four old double-decker buses which will be used to set up art galleries, libraries, and restaurants. Besides, toilet facilities will also be provided in these buses to be parked in congested areas near JJ Flyover. "We hope this measure will give a big boost to these areas," the minister added.

(With inputs from PTI)