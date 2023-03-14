 Maharashtra: Teachers' association withdraws strikes after assurance of committee on pension scheme
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra: Teachers' association withdraws strikes after assurance of committee on pension scheme

Maharashtra: Teachers' association withdraws strikes after assurance of committee on pension scheme

According to ANI, the teachers' association has decided to give time to CMO on implementing the scheme.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Government employees across Maharashtra have been demanding for the return of old scheme |

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Primary Teachers' Association has withdrawn their strikes after the Eknath Shinde government's assurances on a committee for the Old Pension Scheme, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

According to ANI, the teachers' association has decided to give time to CMO on implementing the scheme.

Around 1.8 million Maharashtra government employees in schools, colleges, hospitals, etc, have started a strike on bringing back the Old Pension Scheme, which was discontinued in 2005.

The OPS was eventually replaced by a new pension scheme in which the pension amount was deducted from the employees’ salaries.

Read Also
17 lakh Maharashtra govt employees to go on strike from March 12 to demand for Old Pension Scheme
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED pegs financial involvement at Rs 350 crore in West Bengal teachers' scam

ED pegs financial involvement at Rs 350 crore in West Bengal teachers' scam

UPSSSC releases Forest Guard PET 2023 admit card at upsssc.gov.in; Get direct here

UPSSSC releases Forest Guard PET 2023 admit card at upsssc.gov.in; Get direct here

Mumbai University announces dates for degree, post graduate exams

Mumbai University announces dates for degree, post graduate exams

Delhi HC: Denial of RTI to non-citizens would be against Indian constitution

Delhi HC: Denial of RTI to non-citizens would be against Indian constitution

Maharashtra: Teachers' association withdraws strikes after assurance of committee on pension scheme

Maharashtra: Teachers' association withdraws strikes after assurance of committee on pension scheme