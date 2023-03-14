Maharashtra: Teachers' association withdraws strikes after assurance of committee on pension scheme

Government employees across Maharashtra have been demanding for the return of old scheme |

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Primary Teachers' Association has withdrawn their strikes after the Eknath Shinde government's assurances on a committee for the Old Pension Scheme, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

According to ANI, the teachers' association has decided to give time to CMO on implementing the scheme.

Around 1.8 million Maharashtra government employees in schools, colleges, hospitals, etc, have started a strike on bringing back the Old Pension Scheme, which was discontinued in 2005.

The OPS was eventually replaced by a new pension scheme in which the pension amount was deducted from the employees’ salaries.

