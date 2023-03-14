Maharashtra: Teachers' association withdraws strikes after assurance of committee on pension scheme

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Primary Teachers' Association has withdrawn their strikes after the Eknath Shinde government's assurances on a committee for the Old Pension Scheme, according to the Chief Minister's Office.
According to ANI, the teachers' association has decided to give time to CMO on implementing the scheme.
Around 1.8 million Maharashtra government employees in schools, colleges, hospitals, etc, have started a strike on bringing back the Old Pension Scheme, which was discontinued in 2005.
The OPS was eventually replaced by a new pension scheme in which the pension amount was deducted from the employees’ salaries.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)