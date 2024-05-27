Maharashtra SSC Results 2024: SIES High School Student Gayatri Patil Shines With 96.80% In SSC Exam

FPJ

Mumbai: Gayatri Patil from SIES High School, Matunga has secured 96.80% at the Maharashtra SSC examination held in March 2024.

Gayatri, who dedicated eight hours to her studies daily, wisely took short breaks throughout the day to refresh herself. 'My parents made sure my health was prioritized,' she shared, grateful for their care.

Minimizing distractions, Gayatri limited her use of social media as it disrupted her focus.

"Both my parents were very happy and my mom started crying when she heard the news," said Gayatri, whose father works as a Conductor at Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Mumbai, while her mother is a housewife.

As someone who finds solace in drawing during her free time, she expressed a particular interest in Sanskrit in which she scored 98, considering it her favorite subject.

SIES High School witnessed a commendable performance, with 221 registered candidates appearing for the exam. Among them, 134 students secured Distinctions, while 59 attained First Class, 27 achieved Second Class, and one student passed with a Pass Class.