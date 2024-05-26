Maharashtra SSC Results 2024 Set To Release Tomorrow At 1 PM: Check Gender-Based Performance Of Past 11 Years

Representational Image

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune (MSBSHSE), has announced that the results for the Maharashtra School Leaving Certificate Examination 2024 will be declared tomorrow. Students who appeared for the Maharashtra Class 10 board exam 2024 can download their provisional mark sheet from the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

According to the Maharashtra SSC result date and time 2024, the board will release the results on May 27 at 1 pm. Students can access the Maharashtra SSC results 2024 using their seat number and mother’s first name.

Compared to the previous year, there was a decline in the overall performance of Class 10 students in the state. In 2023, 93.83% of students cleared Class 10, whereas in 2022, the pass rate was 96.94%.

The Maharashtra SSC results 2024 will be available on official websites such as mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, and sscresult.mkcl.org. Students who achieve 75% and above will be placed in the distinction category, while those securing 60% and above will fall into the first division.

Examine the pass percentage of girls and boys over the past 11 years:

In 2023, the girls' pass percentage stood at 95.87%, while the boys' pass percentage was 92.05%, with a total of 15,29,096 students appearing for the exam.

In 2022, the girls' pass percentage was 97.96%, the boys' pass percentage was 96.06%, and the total number of students appeared was 15,68,977.

In 2021, the girls' pass percentage was 99.96%, the boys' pass percentage was 99.95%, and the total number of students appeared was 15,75,806.

In 2020, the girls' pass percentage was 96.99%, the boys' pass percentage was 93.9%, and the total number of students appeared was 15,75,103.

In 2019, the girls' pass percentage was 83%, the boys' pass percentage was 72%, and the total number of students appeared was 16,77,267.

In 2018, the girls' pass percentage was 91.97%, the boys' pass percentage was 87.27%, and the total number of students appeared was 17,85,000.

In 2017, the girls' pass percentage was 91.46%, the boys' pass percentage was 87%, and the total number of students appeared was 16,44,016.

In 2016, the girls' pass percentage was 91.41%, the boys' pass percentage was 87.98%, and the total number of students appeared was 16,01,406.

In 2015, the girls' pass percentage was 92.94%, the boys' pass percentage was 91.46%, and the total number of students appeared was 15,72,268.

In 2014, the girls' pass percentage was 90.55%, the boys' pass percentage was 86.47%, and the total number of students appeared was 15,49,784.

Finally, in 2013, the girls' pass percentage was 85%, the boys' pass percentage was 82.24%, and the total number of students appeared was 14,99,276.