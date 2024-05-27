Maharashtra SSC Results 2024: Over 9000 Schools Record 100% Class 10 Result | Representative Image

Maharashtra SSC Results 2024: This year's Maharashtra Board Class 10 exams were taken by 23,288 schools in total. Approximately 9,382 schools achieved 100% results out of these. The Maharashtra board students have achieved a perfect score of 100% in a total of 18 subjects. The total number of subjects was 72.

The overall pass percentage for 2024 is 95.81%.

A total of 81991 students achieved a score of 90 per cent or higher, whereas 128772 students scored between 80 and 85 per cent. The number of candidates who scored marks between 75 and 80 percent are 182033, and 558021 students have achieved 75 per cent or higher.

The result link will be activated for the candidates at 1 pm today.

Candidates can check their results on multiple website. Following are the official website addresses.

https://mahresult.nic.in

http://sscresult.mkcl.org

https://sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

https://results.digilocker.gov.in

https://results.targetpublications.org

Steps To View SSC 2024 Results

Step 1: Open the board’s official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC result link.

Step 3: Enter the login details (hall ticket number, mother’s name)

Step 4: Click “Submit” to proceed.

Step 5: Your result will now appear on your screen.

Step 6: Save and download the result for future reference.