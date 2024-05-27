Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: Girls Outperform Boys with 95.81% Pass Rate

Representational Image

Mumbai: Today, on May 27 at 1 PM, the Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the results for the SSC (class 10) exams of 2024. Out of 15,49,326 students who appeared for the exam, 14,84,431 have passed, marking a pass percentage of 95.81.

Girls Outshine Boys

Once again, girls have outperformed boys yet again, with a pass percentage of 97.21 among girls and 94.56 among boys. Last year, the pass percentage among girls was 95.87.

Konkan division has secured the top spot for the best-performing district, achieving a pass percentage of 99.01, followed by Kolhapur with 97.45 and Mumbai with 95.83. On the other hand, Nagpur has recorded the lowest pass percentage division-wise with 94.73.

Students who took the Maharashtra SSC exam 2024 can access their results on official websites such as mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage is 95.81, a slight increase from last year's 93.83%.

To access mark sheets, students can enter their roll/seat number along with their mother’s first name on the official website. If the admit card is unavailable, they can contact their school authority for assistance.

The exams were conducted from March 1 to 26, and students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to pass. Notably, 5,58,021 students have scored over 75%, earning them a distinction.