Maharashtra: School Education minister Deepak Kesarkar commits to education in Marathi across state

The state's school education and Marathi language minister also said people should talk in their mother tongue.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 02:12 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra School Education minister Deepak Kesarkar | ANI
Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Saturday said all efforts would be taken to impart education in the state in Marathi and also translate books into the language. Speaking at a Zilla Parishad school in Kalher in Thane's Bhiwandi area, Mr. Kesarkar said children like being educated in their mother tongue.

The state's school education and Marathi language minister also said people should talk in their mother tongue. "The state government will stress on imparting education henceforth in Marathi. Books too will be translated into Marathi," he said.

Mr. Kesarkar said his department will try to resolve all issues related to teachers, including filling up vacant posts.

