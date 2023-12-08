Maharashtra: Reintroduction Of Annual Exams And Detention For Class V And VIII Garners Positive Reactions

Representative Image

In a noteworthy change to education policy, Maharashtra schools have received approval to implement annual exams for Class V and VIII students, ending the era of the no-fail policy. The new government resolution mandates a minimum passing threshold of 35% marks, with a specific focus on second-semester syllabi.

For Class V, a 50-mark paper awaits students, including 10 marks allocated for oral exams. Meanwhile, Class VIII students will face a 60-mark paper. To support students in their preparation, sample question papers will be provided. Those who do not pass have the option to take a re-examination, with the possibility of earning up to 10 grace marks.

Concerns have arisen regarding the consideration of first-semester marks, leading to the establishment of monitoring committees at the state, district, and taluka levels. These committees will oversee exam processes and detentions, ensuring transparency in the evaluation process.

Automatic promotion will continue for students in Class I and IV-VII, while Class IX retains the authority for detention based on academic performance. It's noteworthy that expulsion remains prohibited until Class VIII under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

In response to the policy shift, various stakeholders were approached by the Free Press Journal for their opinions. Students, principals, and parents offered diverse perspectives on the governor's suggestions.

Ethan Dmello from Don Bosco, Borali, expressed both concern and optimism, stating, "It definitely will put pressure on us...but it is also a good benefit that there is a no-fail policy because then we can focus on actual learning."

Neel Chag, a student from St. Louis High School, Dahisar, shared, “It makes sense for the schools to have minimum marks criteria, and it is like motivation for us too. Passing without scoring marks is unfair to the students that actually work hard for it.”

Shama Tarapurwala, the Principal of Anjuman I Islam School, expressed her support for the decision, emphasizing the importance of ensuring students pass. She believes that a solid foundation is crucial for success in higher grades and that the new policy will encourage schools to identify and address areas where students may be struggling.

The Free Press Journal also gathered parent's opinions, with Laxman More stating, “It’s a good choice because students often don’t take their studies seriously at first. Starting preparation early helps them handle more advanced studies better.” Parent Harshida Limbachiya from Rustomjee International School added, “It will be fair for everyone, and students will actually work on getting the marks. This will also help develop a healthy and hardworking attitude in kids, and they will take their studies seriously.”