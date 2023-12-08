Maharashtra Reinstates Annual Exams And Detention For Class V And VIII Students

File Photo (representational Pic)

In a significant policy shift, schools across the state of Maharashtra have been granted the authority to conduct annual exams for class V and VIII, effectively eliminating the no-fail policy. The government resolution (GR) issued on Thursday stipulates that students in these grades will now be promoted only if they achieve a minimum of 35% marks in the upcoming April exams, focusing on the second-semester syllabus, according the the reports.

Revised Exam Structure and Detention Criteria

Under the new guidelines, class V students will face a 50-mark paper, including 10 marks for oral exams, while class VIII students will tackle a 60-mark paper. The state will provide sample question papers, and students failing in one or more subjects will have an opportunity for re-examination. A maximum of 10 grace marks across three subjects can be awarded to those appearing for re-examination. Detention decisions will be made based on performance in these re-exams.

The GR does not clarify whether marks obtained in the first semester will be considered, leaving some uncertainties in the evaluation process. Unlike the National Curriculum Framework, where students, parents, and guardians have the final say on detentions in class V and VIII, the state's policy allows schools to make decisions based on re-examination results.

Exam Monitoring Committees Established

To ensure the smooth implementation of the new examination and detention policies, committees will be established at the state, district, and taluka levels. These committees will monitor the examination process and the subsequent detention of students. This multi-level oversight aims to maintain transparency and fairness in the evaluation process.

While the new policy affects class V and VIII, it's important to note that students in class I and IV to VII will continue to be automatically promoted to the next class, as mandated by the Right To Education (RTE) Act 2009. In Class IX, schools retain the authority to detain students based on academic performance, but expulsion remains prohibited until class VIII, as per the RTE Act.