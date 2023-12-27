Maharashtra Prepares New Act To Regulate Pre-Primary Education: State Education Commissioner

State Education Commissioner Suraj Mandhare |

The state's school education department is preparing to introduce a new act to control pre-primary education, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The new law tackles issues with minimal facilities, curriculum, and the recognition of private kindergartens (KGs). It will go into effect with the upcoming academic year, said Maharashtra state education commissioner, Suraj Mandhare at a press conference.

He was giving a speech at the opening of the 50th National Children Science Exhibition, which was held at Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Krida Sankul in Balewadi and was sponsored by the State Council of Educational Research and Training and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi.

The state government has formally received the department's proposed regulation, which aims to regulate and supervise private kindergartens. The state administration is indicating that it will take proactive steps to impose control over private kindergartens in the forthcoming academic year by introducing a bill to regulate them during the upcoming budget session.

According to Suraj Mandhare, commissioner of state school education as reported by Hindustan Times, "there is an urgent need for regulation stemming from concerns about the quality of education and the arbitrary fees prevalent in many private KG schools." Since there isn't a set procedure for establishing a KG at the moment, these establishments are not subject to government oversight. Mandhare further emphasized that government oversight of private kindergartens was required because the NEP had placed pre-primary education under the purview of education.

Draft regulation

In close collaboration with specialists, a draft regulation detailing control mechanisms for private kindergartens was carefully created. It gives minimal facilities, curriculum standards, and accreditation procedures a lot of weight. Notably, the new law will address the current lack of control over fees. The main goal is to establish parity among the various learning strategies used by various kindergartens.

If the bill is approved in the next assembly budget session, the regulatory framework will be implemented, according to Mandhare. The state's private kindergarten education is likely to undergo a radical change as a result of the planned control measures.

Precautions undertaken to ensure education institutions are not disrupted

However as per Pune Mirror reports, Mandhare noted that precautions have also been made to make sure that educational institutions are not needlessly disrupted. Given that the formative years are crucial for a child's education, students will receive the utmost attention from these educators. While the majority of pre-primary schools are excellent, some fall short of expectations. For them, the pre-primary school serves as a kind of nursery because both parents work. For hours at a time, parents drop off their kids at these schools. That being said, this is cruel. However, everything will become more streamlined and governed by the law once it is passed.