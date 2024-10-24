Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: Schedule Out For Stray Vacancy Round, Registration Ending Today

NEET UG Counselling 2024 | Representational Pic

The schedule for the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2024 stray vacancy round has been released by the Maharashtra CET Cell. The timetable for the first round of Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2024 vacant vacancy can be seen on the official website, medical2024.mahacet.org. October 24, 2024, is the last day for students to sign up for CAP round 3.

Admission is open to students who passed the NEET UG 2024 exam and finished the registration process but were not given a seat until round three.

Important dates



The timetable states that on October 25, 2024, the seat matrix for the first round of stray vacancies will be made public. From October 25 to 27, 2024, candidates can finish the online preference/choice form-filling process for the Maharashtra NEET UG vacant vacancies round. On October 28, 2024, the online stray vacancy round 1 selection list will be made public.



Last date of registering under CAP-3 - October 24, 2024

Round 1 Stray Vacancy Seat Matrix - October 25, 2024

Choice filling - October 25 to 27, 2024

Selection list release date - October 28, 2024

College joining - October 29 to 31, 2024

Read Also NEET UG 2024 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Opens Today, Last Date To Apply October 25

How to check?

-Visit the Maharashtra NEET UG official website, medical2024.mahacet.org

-Enter your login credentials.

-Select the NEET UG stray position filling round by clicking on it.

-Before submitting, save the selections you made.

-Press the submit button.

Required documents

-NEET 2024 admit card

-NEET 2024 scorecard

-Copy of the NEET application form or confirmation page

-Nationality certificate

-Domicile certificate

-Class 10 mark sheet

-Class 12 passing certificate

-Aadhaar card

-Medical fitness certificate

-Caste certificate (if applicable)