 Maharashtra: Nanded Zilla Parishad Teacher Suspended For Dancing Drunk In Classroom
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra: Nanded Zilla Parishad Teacher Suspended For Dancing Drunk In Classroom

Maharashtra: Nanded Zilla Parishad Teacher Suspended For Dancing Drunk In Classroom

A Zilla Parishad school teacher in Nanded, Anant Ramcharan Varma, was suspended for dancing inside a classroom while intoxicated. The incident came to light after a viral video on December 5. An inquiry confirmed his inebriated state, leading to his suspension by the Nanded ZP CEO for breach of discipline under Maharashtra service rules.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Nanded Zilla Parishad Teacher Suspended For Dancing Drunk In Classroom | File Pic (Representative Image)

Nanded: A Zilla Parishad school teacher in Nanded was suspended on Monday for dancing inside a classroom in an inebriated condition, an official said.

A video of Anant Ramcharan Varma, attached to the ZP primary school in Shekapur in Mahur taluka, had gone viral on December 5, following which a inquiry was instituted by the education department.

Read Also
ABVP Demands Student Union Elections Across All Universities, Including In Madhya Pradesh
article-image

"A report submitted by the Block Education Officer confirmed Varma was drunk. He has been suspended by Nanded ZP chief executive officer Meghna Kawli for breach of discipline and violation of provisions of Maharashtra Zilla Parishad District Services (Conduct) Rules 1967," the official said.

During the suspension period, Varma's headquarters will remain the primary education department of Nanded Zilla Parishad, the official added.

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat Leads India's Smart Blue Harbours Revolution With AI, 5G Push
Gujarat Leads India's Smart Blue Harbours Revolution With AI, 5G Push
Realme Narzo 90, Narzo 90x To Launch In India On December 16: What To Expect
Realme Narzo 90, Narzo 90x To Launch In India On December 16: What To Expect
SM REITs Market In India To Climb $75 Billion, Drawing From 500 Million Square Feet Of Eligible Office, Logistics & Retail Assets
SM REITs Market In India To Climb $75 Billion, Drawing From 500 Million Square Feet Of Eligible Office, Logistics & Retail Assets
Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Alleges Major Irregularities In State Education Department, Seeks CBI Probe
Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Alleges Major Irregularities In State Education Department, Seeks CBI Probe

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Alleges Major Irregularities In State Education...

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Alleges Major Irregularities In State Education...

NBEMS FMGE December 2025: Correction Window Starts At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable Items Here

NBEMS FMGE December 2025: Correction Window Starts At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable Items Here

Tamil Nadu Govt Schools To Get Robotics Labs As State Rolls Out New STEM Education Initiative

Tamil Nadu Govt Schools To Get Robotics Labs As State Rolls Out New STEM Education Initiative

Maharashtra: Nanded Zilla Parishad Teacher Suspended For Dancing Drunk In Classroom

Maharashtra: Nanded Zilla Parishad Teacher Suspended For Dancing Drunk In Classroom

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes Scooters To 11,250 Top-Scoring Students Under Merit Award...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes Scooters To 11,250 Top-Scoring Students Under Merit Award...