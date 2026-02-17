 NIFTEE 2026 Answer Key OUT At nta.nic.in/niftee; Challenge Window Open Till Feb 19
NIFTEE 2026 Answer Key OUT At nta.nic.in/niftee; Challenge Window Open Till Feb 19

NTA has released the NIFTEE 2026 tentative answer key and recorded responses on its official website. Candidates can raise objections till February 19, 2026, by paying ₹200 per question through online mode.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 01:23 PM IST
article-image

NIFTEE 2026 Answer Key OUT: The National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2026 tentative answer keys and recorded responses have been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA).Candidates who took the entrance exam can now view their recorded responses and answer key on the official website, nta.nic.in/niftee/.

Direct link for official notification

NIFTEE 2026 Answer Key OUT: Important details

Challenge window: February 17 to February 19, 2026

Last date & time: Up to 11:50 PM on February 19, 2026

Non-refundable fee: ₹200 per question

NIFTEE 2026 Answer Key OUT: Steps to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the webpage of NTA NIFT.

Step 2: To download the NIFT Answer Key 2026, click this link.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information - Roll Number, Birthdate

Step 4: Your screen will reveal the answer key.

Step 5: The solution key can be saved and printed.

NIFTEE 2026 Answer Key OUT: Steps to challenge the answer key

To contest the answer key, candidates can take three easy steps:

Step 1: Examine the website exams.nta.nic.in/niftee/. On "Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key," click.

Step 2: Enter the security PIN and log in using your application number and password.

Step 3: Once more, select "Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key."

Step 4: Choose the Question ID that you wish to contest.

Step 5: Select the one you think is best.

Step 6: If necessary, upload supporting documentation as a single PDF file.

Step 7: Select "Save your claim and pay the fee at the end."

Direct link to challenge the answer key

Candidates are advised by NTA to often check the official websites, exams.nta.nic.in/niftee/ and nta.ac.in, for updates.

