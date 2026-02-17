UP Board 10th and 12th Exams To Begin Tomorrow: Check Timings, Entry Rules, And Exam Day Guidelines; Over 52 Lakh Students To Appear

UP Board 10th and 12th Exams 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Board's 2026 10th and 12th grade examinations will start tomorrow, February 18, and run through March 12, 2026. Pen and paper tests will be administered throughout the state. The hours for the morning and afternoon shifts are 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM and 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM, respectively.

Direct link to check the exam schedule

UP Board 10th and 12th Exams 2026: Exam day guidelines

Carefully check the UP Board Exam Dates 2026 for each subject in advance.

Reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the exam begins.

Entry to the centre will begin one hour before the exam start time.

The main gate will close 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam. Late entry will not be allowed.

Carry a hard copy of the UP Board Admit Card 2026; entry without it will not be permitted.

Bring a valid photo ID proof along with the admit card.

Candidates will be allowed to carry only authorised items such as:

- Admit card

- Blue/black pens

- Pencil

- Instrument box

Only blue or black pens must be used to write answers on the answer sheet.

Do not bring any written material, books, rough paper, or notes inside the exam hall.

Electronic devices such as mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, or any gadgets are strictly prohibited.

Food items are not allowed inside the examination room.

Students are advised to strictly follow all guidelines to avoid disqualification and ensure a smooth examination process.

UP Board 10th and 12th Exams 2026: Students statistics

52,30,297 students registered for the UP Board exams this year, according to reports. Class 10 students include 27,50,945 of them, with 14,38,682 being boys and 13,12,263 being girls. Class 12 registrants comprise 24,79,352 of them, with 13,03,012 being boys and 11,76,340 being girls.

The UPMSP 10th and 12th exams are being administered by the board at 8033 exam locations throughout the state.

UP Board 10th and 12th Exams 2026: Passing criteria

Students must receive at least 33% in each topic and total to pass the UP Board Exam in 2026.