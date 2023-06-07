Maharashtra: MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Supplementary Exams 2023 Schedule OUT, Exams To Begin From July 18

Maharashtra Board SSC HSC Supplementary Exams 2023 schedule out | Representational Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (MSBSHSE) has released the schedule for the 2023 supplementary examinations for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or class 12th and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or class 10th.

The Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th supplementary examination schedule can be downloaded from the official website at mahahsc.in.

According to the schedule the Maharashtra Board Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary examinations will begin from July 18, 2023. The Maharashtra Board Class 10 Supplementary Exam will end on August 1.

For the general and bifocal (vocational) courses, the Class 12th supplementary exam will be held until August 10, and for certificate vocational courses, until August 5.

The compartment examinations are offered to students who failed to qualify in one or more subjects on the Maharashtra SSC, and HSC exams 2023. There will be two shifts for the Maharashtra HSC and SSC supplementary examination. However, the duration of the exam and shift schedules may fluctuate on multiple days depending on the paper.

On July 18, it will be the first language paper: Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali and Punjabi. In the second shift, second or third languages will be tested — German or French. The SSC exams will also conclude with the language papers.

This year The MSBSHSE declared the Class 10 or SSC results on June 2, the pass percentage stood at 93.83 per cent and the overall pass percentage dropped by 3.18 per cent. A total of 151 students secured a perfect 100 percent score.