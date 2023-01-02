e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra: More than 7,000 resident doctors in govt colleges go on strike

Maharashtra: More than 7,000 resident doctors in govt colleges go on strike

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), which has called the strike, has claimed that students at government colleges were facing problems due to poor quality of hostels.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | -
Follow us on

Mumbai: More than 7,000 resident doctors at government colleges in Maharashtra went on strike on Monday over a range of issues, including the quality of hostels and filling of vacant posts of assistant and associate professors.

Talking to reporters, state Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan said he has asked resident doctors to engage in a dialogue and urged them not to stretch the matter further.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), which has called the strike, has claimed that students at government colleges were facing problems due to poor quality of hostels.

Read Also
Mumbai updates: Resident doctors across Maharashtra begin their strike
article-image

The resident doctors have also pressed for the recruitment of 1,432 senior resident doctors and demanded filling vacant posts of associate and assistant professors. The minister said half of the demands of the striking doctors were being approved immediately, and Rs 12 crore has been given to the public works department (PWD) for repair works.

“We are positive about everything. They (doctors) should have spoken to us before going on strike,” Mahajan said.

Talking to PTI, MARD president Avinash Dahiphale said the association has not received any proposal from the state government for talks.

Resident doctors are a crucial cog in the government and civic body run hospitals, which see heavy footfall of patients.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: More than 7,000 resident doctors in govt colleges go on strike

Maharashtra: More than 7,000 resident doctors in govt colleges go on strike

Delhi govt launches 'Mathematics Winter Camp' for city schools

Delhi govt launches 'Mathematics Winter Camp' for city schools

MSBSHSE releases final datesheet for Class 10, Class 12 board exams; details inside

MSBSHSE releases final datesheet for Class 10, Class 12 board exams; details inside

Bigger countries to challenge US, UK dominance among Indian students in 2023

Bigger countries to challenge US, UK dominance among Indian students in 2023

Bengaluru Shocker! Girl student stabbed to death by jilted lover at Presidency college, visuals...

Bengaluru Shocker! Girl student stabbed to death by jilted lover at Presidency college, visuals...