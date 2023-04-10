Maharashtra: MHT-CET 2023 registrations surpass last year's, fewer takers for LLB, BEd entrance tests

The number of applications for MHT-CET, the state's common entrance test for undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses, has exceeded last year's registrations. | Representative image

Mumbai: The number of applications for MHT-CET, the state's common entrance test for undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses, has exceeded last year's registrations.

On the other hand, there has been a slight dip in the number of aspirants taking the entrance tests for three-year LLB and BEd, the post-graduate degree course in law and teacher training, respectively.

Data from the state CET Cell shows that so far 6.2 lakh students have registered for MHT-CET 2023, up from 6.07 lakh registrations last year. While over 2.96 lakh candidates have applied for the physics-chemistry-mathematics (PCM) papers, around 3.24 lakh have opted for the physics-chemistry-biology (PCB) combination.

More students are likely to sign up for the exam before the application process deadline of April 15.

MHT-CET, which is the state's biggest entrance test, will be conducted over 11 days between May 9 and 20. The exam will be held across 240 centres in the state as well as 10 centres in various other states of the country.

The CET Cell received 72,925 applications for the three-year LLB CET, a 7.6% drop from 78,479 applicants in 2022. The Cell also recorded a 9% drop in BED CET registrations from last year's 87,878 to 79,984.

However, the number of candidates taking the entrance test for BPEd, the training programme for physical education teachers, increased from 6,921 in 2022 to 9,399 in 2023.

The registration process for all three courses has come to an end.