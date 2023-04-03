Maharashtra: Lottery for 25% RTE admissions 2023 to be held on April 5

File Photo |

Mumbai: The lottery process to allot 25% seats in private schools to marginalised students under the Right to Education (RTE) Act will be held tomorrow, April 5, at 11 AM.

The digital draw will be held at the State Council for Educational Research (SCERT) headquarters in Pune and will be streamed live through video conferencing.

Under RTE Act, 25% of Class 1 and Pre-primary seats in private non-minority schools are reserved for children from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections. These students get education free of cost, while the government reimburses their tuition fees to schools.

This year, the state received over 3.64 lakh applications for 1 lakh seats in 8,827 schools across the state. The number of applications in Mumbai is 18,207, more than twice the 6,569 seats available in 337 schools.

The RTE admissions were delayed this year due to a lack of clarity on making Aadhar compulsory for admitting students. The state education department later clarified that while the parents who don't have Aadhar for themselves or their children are eligible for admissions, they will have to furnish the document within a stipulated time.

The state has also included the children whose one or both parents died due to Covid-19 between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2022 among the beneficiaries of RTE quota.