Maharashtra: HSC results on June 10, SSC on June 20

In an important advisory, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education on Monday said the results for the 12th standard exams will be declared by June 10 and for the 10th standard exams by June 20. This was informed after the Board recently after it held two meetings to review the status of paper checking.

‘’The paper checking of 10th and 12th board exams is almost completed. Now the work of preparing the results is underway. Therefore, the results of 12th board exams will be announced by June 10 and the results of 10th will be announced by June 20," said a senior Board official. Board’s announcement is important as students and parents were worried that the results would be delayed due to the boycott by teachers on paper checking.

‘’The standard procedure is that the result is declared 60 days after the last paper. However, this year, the 12th standard exams started 15 days behind the schedule. Therefore, the Board will announce the results of 12th standard by June 10. The result of the 10th standard will be announced ten days later.

This year, the 12th Board exams started on March 4 and ended on April 7. Nearly, 14,85,826 students appeared for the exams across Maharashtra.

On the other hand, 10th Board exams started on March 15 and concluded on April 4. A total of 16,39,172 students appeared for the exams.

Both the 12th and 10th exams could not be held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, this year the exams were conducted offline following the dip in the COVID-19 cases.

Board’s announcement today came days after the School Education Minister Vasha Gaikwad had said that the results of the 12th and 10th exams will be announced on time. She had noted that the results are usually declared after a gap of 15 days.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 07:09 PM IST