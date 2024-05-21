Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 Out: No Toppers This Year, Check Division Wise Pass Percentage

FPJ Photo by Salman Ansari

The much-awaited Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the results for Class 12th. final exam marks on mahresult.nic.in and other websites.

While the MSBSHSE no longer formally releases a toppers list, the achievements of past toppers serve as a inspiration. The last topper’s list, dating back to 2019, showcases the outstanding accomplishments of students like Anisha Vaishampayan and Gaurav Goel, who secured top honors in Commerce and Science respectively.

This year, overall 91.87 per cent students passed of which 93.37% students passed the Maharashtra HSC exams under the fresh category. There is a 2.12 per cent increase in overall passing percentage compared to last year’s 91.25%.

Among the 9 districts, the Konkan (97.51) division tops while the Mumbai division has the lowest passing percentage (91.95%). A total of 26 subjects show 100 per cent result.

Students will be required to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate in the Maharashtra board HSC exam 2024 to be declared pass.

Stream-wise performance in HSC results:

Science

Registered- 727386

Appeared – 725077

Passed – 709314

Passing percentage- 97.82

Arts

Registered – 3560059

Appeared – 351145

Passed – 301566

Passing percentage – 85.88

Commerce

Registered – 309256

Appeared – 307878

Passed – 283818

Passing percentage – 92.18

Vocational

Registered- 35849

Appeared – 35106

Passed – 30808

Passing percentage – 87.75

ITI

Registered- 4821

Appeared 4764

Passed 4178

Passing 87.69

Private candidates

Registered 41362

Appeared 40795

Passed 34988

Passing percentage 85.76

Repeaters

Registered 45448

Appeared 45083

Passed 22463

Passing percentage 49.82

Students can check their results by entering their roll number or registration number, email id and his or her name. The result will be displayed on the screen and the students can save the result for future reference.

Out of total 1329684 fresh candidates who passed the HSC exam, 190570 scored 75% and above, 480631 scored 60% and above and 526425 scored 45% and above.

Division wise pass percentage

Pune: 94.44%

Nagpur: 92.12%

C. Sambhajinagar: 94.08%

Mumbai: 91.95%

Kolhapur: 94.24%

Amravati: 93%

Nasik: 94.71%

Latur: 92.36%

Konkan: 97.51%

Konkan district gender wise pass percentage

Gender wise pass percentage:

A total of 95.44 girls passed while boys scored 91.60%. The passing percentage for physically challenged students is 94%.