Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 Out: No Toppers This Year, Check Division Wise Pass Percentage

The much-awaited Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the results for Class 12th. final exam marks on mahresult.nic.in and other websites.
While the MSBSHSE no longer formally releases a toppers list, the achievements of past toppers serve as a inspiration. The last topper’s list, dating back to 2019, showcases the outstanding accomplishments of students like Anisha Vaishampayan and Gaurav Goel, who secured top honors in Commerce and Science respectively.
This year, overall 91.87 per cent students passed of which 93.37% students passed the Maharashtra HSC exams under the fresh category. There is a 2.12 per cent increase in overall passing percentage compared to last year’s 91.25%.
Among the 9 districts, the Konkan (97.51) division tops while the Mumbai division has the lowest passing percentage (91.95%). A total of 26 subjects show 100 per cent result.
Students will be required to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate in the Maharashtra board HSC exam 2024 to be declared pass.
Stream-wise performance in HSC results:
Science
Registered- 727386
Appeared – 725077
Passed – 709314
Passing percentage- 97.82
Arts
Registered – 3560059
Appeared – 351145
Passed – 301566
Passing percentage – 85.88
Commerce
Registered – 309256
Appeared – 307878
Passed – 283818
Passing percentage – 92.18
Vocational
Registered- 35849
Appeared – 35106
Passed – 30808
Passing percentage – 87.75
ITI
Registered- 4821
Appeared 4764
Passed 4178
Passing 87.69
Private candidates
Registered 41362
Appeared 40795
Passed 34988
Passing percentage 85.76
Repeaters
Registered 45448
Appeared 45083
Passed 22463
Passing percentage 49.82
Students can check their results by entering their roll number or registration number, email id and his or her name. The result will be displayed on the screen and the students can save the result for future reference.
Out of total 1329684 fresh candidates who passed the HSC exam, 190570 scored 75% and above, 480631 scored 60% and above and 526425 scored 45% and above.
Division wise pass percentage
Pune: 94.44%
Nagpur: 92.12%
C. Sambhajinagar: 94.08%
Mumbai: 91.95%
Kolhapur: 94.24%
Amravati: 93%
Nasik: 94.71%
Latur: 92.36%
Konkan: 97.51%
Konkan district gender wise pass percentage
Gender wise pass percentage:
A total of 95.44 girls passed while boys scored 91.60%. The passing percentage for physically challenged students is 94%.