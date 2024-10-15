 Maharashtra Govt To Rename Skills Development University After Ratan Tata
Vikrant JhaUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 12:16 AM IST
article-image
Ratan Tata | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra government on Monday announced renaming of State Skills Development University (MSSU) to the "Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills Development University” as a tribute to the businessman’s contribution in the field of education and skills development. 

The state government, which has also sought a Bharat Ratna for the late businessman, stated that this decision has been taken to honour the legacy of the late Ratan Tata, the esteemed industrialist and philanthropist, widely recognised for his commitment to social causes, education, and skill development throughout India. The renowned business leader passed away in Mumbai on October 9 after being hospitalised. He was moved to the intensive care unit following a routine check-up.

"Ratan Tata played a pivotal role in shaping India's industrial landscape, creating employment opportunities, nurturing the start-up ecosystem, and driving innovation. The university's mission strongly reflects the values and legacy of the iconic man," said s senior MSSU official to a newspaper. “We are extremely privileged to be named after the great man,” the official added.

Established in 2022, MSSU is Maharashtra's first government-run university dedicated to skill development, offering a variety of career-focused programs alongside entrepreneurship training for interested students. Based in Mumbai, the university has a state-wide presence, enabling it to extend industry-specific courses to rural areas across the state while promoting entrepreneurship among young people in these regions.

Apart from providing skills-based training, the institute also collaborates with industries to provide skilled workforce to them and it also promotes entrepreneurship by fostering a start-up culture.

Besides this, the state government has also announced renaming of “Maharashtra Udyog Ratna Award” as “Ratan Tata Udyog Ratna Award”. The Udyog Ratna award given by the state government to entrepreneurs who have achieved remarkable achievements in the industrial sector in Maharashtra.

