 Mumbai: Pet Parents Honor Ratan Tata During Annual 'Blessing Of Pets' Service At Kalbadevi Church
Father D'Souza said he prayed for Tata because of the immense love that he had for animals. “At Bombay House – the headquarters of the Tata Group – he had created a carpeted stairway that stray dogs used to reach their feeding area,” said D'Souza.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 09:43 PM IST
Around 35 pet owners attended the service with their cats and dogs who were blessed by Father Joseph D'Souza |

Pet parents who gathered at the Our Lady of Health Church, Kalbadevi, on Sunday morning for a special service to bless animals observed a minute of silence in memory of fellow animal lover, Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Group, who passed away last week.

Around 35 pet owners attended the service with their cats and dogs who were blessed by Father Joseph D'Souza, the parish priest who is an animal lover and once a pet parent himself. Father D'Souza has been conducting the annual 'blessing of pets' service at Mumbai churches where he has served.

The service is offered during the feast of St Francis of Assisi who is considered the patron saint of animals and ecology. In 1979, Pope John Paul II declared St. Francis the Patron Saint of Ecologists. The saint, who lived between the 12th and 13th centuries is known not just for his care of the poor and sick, but also for his sermons that preached equality of all creatures on Earth. His birthday in October is celebrated across the world with services for animals.

For the day's homily, Father D'Souza related the story of Prophet Noah who was asked by God to gather a pair of each animal on his ark to save them from the floods created to purge the unrighteous. “God is not the creator of humans alone, but also of these creatures. That is why he asked Noah to save the animals. God spelt forward and backward is still a faithful friend,” said D'Souza.

The service brought pet lovers from across the city. One member of the Holy Name Parish, Colaba, brought a blind and epileptic cat for the blessing. Sajan Paul, a businessman who travelled from Thane to attend the service with his wife Della and his Persian cat ButterScotch, said it was the first time he had attended such a service though he has been a pet parent for a long time. This is the first time he is caring for a cat. “I felt obliged to attend because someone is offering a service like this,” said Paul. “Father Joe talked about how the presence of animals is stress-relieving and about their unconditional love.”

As Father D'Souza conducted his service, a stray dog walked into the church and joined the small congregation. Many in the gathering wondered whether it was a divine sign.

