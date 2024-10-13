'He Earned The Love Of Billions': Harsh Goenka Reminisces Ratan Tata Richness Beyond Numbers

Ratan Tata, the former chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, passed away on October 9 in Mumbai. His funeral was conducted in Mumbai's Worli, with full state honours.

His death brought about a wave of emotions from across the board, from myriad spectrums, that saw his transform the world around him.

Humility and Tata

One aspect of the late Tata chief was his humility and humbleness. RPG Group's head, Harsh Goenka, who was among the many to express his disillusionment towards Ratan Tata's death earlier this week, took to X once again to talk about his understanding of the man, underscoring a different dimension of his humility.

According to Goenka, Ratan Tata never made it to the Richest List despite leading a USD 100 billion company (Tata Group).

As per Goenka, this was the case because all Ratan Tata's profits and earnings went to charity.

Ratan Tata never made it to Richest list despite leading a $100B company, as all his profits went to charity. His net worth was less than a billion, but he earned the love of billions. His legacy shows that true wealth isn’t what you hoard, but what you give away. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 12, 2024

In addition, Goenka also added, "His net worth was less than a billion, but he earned the love of billions."

Venrating Ratan Tata's legacy, he further added, "His legacy shows that true wealth isn’t what you hoard, but what you give away."

No Tata name can be found on the billionaire lists, may it be the Forbes real-time billionaire list or the Bloomberg's list.

Netizens React

Some of the X users responding to his post added and resonated with the thoughts shared.

One user said, "None of us can even imagine to do what HE did ! need not do what HE could do! but must certainly learn & emulate HIM in many ways! to do what can be done at our scale."

Another user added, "Ratan Tata exemplifies a profound understanding of wealth that transcends mere accumulation. His philanthropic vision illustrates that a true legacy lies in the positive change one fosters rather than the financial metrics one attains. In a world often obsessed with material gain, his commitment to giving back offers a powerful reminder of the deeper value of human connection and social responsibility."

The Tata Group is estimated to be valued at around USD 403 billion.

It is interesting to note that Goenka himself is on the list billionaire around the globe. As per the Forbes Real Time billionaire list, Goenka stood at the 847th position with a net worth USD 4.1 billion.