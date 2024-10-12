Ratan Tata Funeral: Mumbai Police Stops Late Steel Titan's Closest Aid, Shantanu Naidu

On October 10, Shantanu Naidu, the youngest General Manager of Tata Trusts and a close aide to the late industrialist Ratan Tata, was unexpectedly stopped by Mumbai Police while riding his motorcycle.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, police are seen stopping Naidu on his way to pay his last respects and asking him questions about who he is and where he is going.

Naidu is shown in the video reassuringly stating that he plans to watch the funeral procession. He had been seen driving the truck bearing his mentor's body out of Tata's house earlier that morning.

The touching moment encapsulated Naidu's close relationship with Tata, who had served as a mentor throughout his life and professional journey.

Naidu rode in front of the ambulance during the procession through Mumbai, with several police cars escorting the hearse to the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) for public viewing.

On social media, Shantanu Naidu shared his mourning and paid his tribute to Chairman Emiretus, Ratan Tata, by saying 'Goodbye, my dear lighthouse' and vowing to live a lifetime, trying to fill the void left by Tata's passing.

Following a brief illness, Ratan Tata passed away at the age of 86, leaving behind a legacy of philanthropy and innovation. Numerous public figures and dignitaries have gathered to honor his memory at his funeral, which has attracted a lot of attention.

Who is Shantanu Naidu?

After completing his education, Naidu began working at Tata Elxsi in Pune as an automotive design engineer. Ratan Tata hired 29-year-old Shantanu Naidu in May of 2022.

When a video of him celebrating Ratan Tata's birthday went viral on social media and won over Tata's devoted fans across the country, he became well-known.

Shantanu's dog coller idea

Shantanu brought up the issue of dogs dying from collisions with moving cars while he was employed at Tata Elxsi. Motivated and inspired to find a way, he devised the idea of "dog collars," which would increase their nighttime visibility on roads even without streetlights.