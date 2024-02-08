 Maharashtra Government Seeks UGC's Help For MPhil Holders' NET Exemption
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra Government Seeks UGC's Help For MPhil Holders' NET Exemption

Maharashtra Government Seeks UGC's Help For MPhil Holders' NET Exemption

Maharashtra Govt requests UGC to exempt MPhil holders from NET for teaching jobs. 500 teachers were affected. Positive response received. Details inside.

Musab QaziUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
UGC | File Photo

The Maharashtra government requested the University Grants Commission (UGC) to give another opportunity to the state’s MPhil holders to be exempted from clearing the National Eligibility Test (NET) to qualify for college teaching jobs.

NET Mandatory For Teaching Aspirants

In 2009, the UGC made NET mandatory for teaching aspirants, although those who obtained MPhils and PhDs earlier were exempted from this requirement.

These PhD and MPhil holders were required to get individual approval for NET exemption from UGC by December 2010 and July 2010, respectively. However, many from the state did not get it within the stipulated time.

Read Also
Teachers Suspended For Delaying Breakfast Service In Tamil Nadu School
article-image

The state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil raised the issue with UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar at a meeting in the city on Wednesday.

MPhil Teachers Denied Promotion

Around 500 MPhil teachers from across the state have been denied promotions and other perks due to the NET requirement, claimed the state. While the government officials said that they received a positive response, Kumar did not comment on the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AIMA Opens Registration For MAT 2024; Apply At mat.aima.in.

AIMA Opens Registration For MAT 2024; Apply At mat.aima.in.

BHU Launches Global Experience Faculty Program To Enhance International Collaboration

BHU Launches Global Experience Faculty Program To Enhance International Collaboration

JEE Main 2024 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Tomorrow; Raise Objections At jeemain.nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2024 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Tomorrow; Raise Objections At jeemain.nta.ac.in

FPJ Exclusive: UpGrad Launches Inaugural Offline Learning Center In Indore, Plans Expansion Across...

FPJ Exclusive: UpGrad Launches Inaugural Offline Learning Center In Indore, Plans Expansion Across...

UP Police Constable Exam 2024: 50 Million Candidates, 377 Exam Centers

UP Police Constable Exam 2024: 50 Million Candidates, 377 Exam Centers