Maharashtra Government Seeks UGC's Help For MPhil Holders' NET Exemption

UGC | File Photo

The Maharashtra government requested the University Grants Commission (UGC) to give another opportunity to the state’s MPhil holders to be exempted from clearing the National Eligibility Test (NET) to qualify for college teaching jobs.

NET Mandatory For Teaching Aspirants

In 2009, the UGC made NET mandatory for teaching aspirants, although those who obtained MPhils and PhDs earlier were exempted from this requirement.

These PhD and MPhil holders were required to get individual approval for NET exemption from UGC by December 2010 and July 2010, respectively. However, many from the state did not get it within the stipulated time.

Read Also Teachers Suspended For Delaying Breakfast Service In Tamil Nadu School

The state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil raised the issue with UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar at a meeting in the city on Wednesday.

MPhil Teachers Denied Promotion

Around 500 MPhil teachers from across the state have been denied promotions and other perks due to the NET requirement, claimed the state. While the government officials said that they received a positive response, Kumar did not comment on the matter.