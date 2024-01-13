 Maharashtra Government Announces Subsidies For CBSE Schools: Deepak Kesarkar
Maharashtra plans to align military school curricula with NDA exam requirements. School Minister Deepak Kesarkar highlights the state's potential to produce globally skilled manpower and pledges support for a girls' Sainik School initiative in Nagpur.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar | Sanjay Tambe

In an effort to bridge the gap between the State Board of Secondary Education curriculum and the syllabus for National Defence Academy (NDA) exams, Maharashtra's School Minister, Deepak Kesarkar, recently announced an impending policy change. The discrepancy has been a significant hurdle for students in military schools across the state, leading to a notable number of failures in the NDA exams.

According to ABP Majha reports, Minister Kesarkar disclosed this information during the 25th annual celebration of Bhosla Army School in Nagpur, where he was joined by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. During the event, Kesarkar addressed the concerns raised by military schools, assuring that CBSE schools would soon receive subsidies from the Maharashtra government.

Global skills: maharashtra's education vision

Minister Kesarkar also highlighted India's potential to meet the global demand for skilled manpower. Emphasizing the importance of students learning languages of other countries, he underscored the need for enhancing their global employability. While praising the capabilities of Maharashtra's children, Kesarkar pointed out a perceived shortcoming—the attitude of considering certain types of work as less dignified. Drawing a comparison with children from abroad, he noted that they do not harbor a similar mindset and are willing to engage in any form of work without prejudice.

Bhosla Sainik school's progressive move

During the same event, Bhosla Sainik School in Nagpur sought permission to establish a girls' Sainik School. Minister Kesarkar assured that the permission for this progressive initiative would be granted within a month, according to ABP Majha reports. These developments underscore the government's commitment to addressing educational challenges and preparing students for a globalized workforce.

