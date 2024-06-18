Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2024: First Merit List Out Today On 11thadmission.org.in

Representative Image | PTI

The School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra is set to release the Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2024 Class 11 first merit list on June 27, 2024. The first merit list can be viewed on the official website of Maharashtra FYJC at 11thadmission.org.in.

According to the official schedule, candidates can submit objections or correction requests in the General merit list through 'Grievance Redressal' in the student login from June 18 to June 21, 2024.

To check the first merit list, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of Maharashtra FYJC at 11thadmission.org.in.

2. Click on the Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2024 Class 11 first merit list link available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and click submit.

4. A new page will open displaying the first merit list.

5. Check the merit list and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The online admission process covers the areas of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad corporation, Nagpur, Amravati, and Nashik Municipal Corporations.

Please note that admissions in Higher Secondary Schools affiliated with other boards, excluding the Maharashtra State Board, will not be carried out through this admission process. However, students from other boards seeking admission to State boards' Junior Colleges can participate in this admission process. For more details, candidates can refer to the official website of the School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra.