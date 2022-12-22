Maharashtra: CTE joins hands with CIGC to impart technical skills to students

Representational image |

Mumbai: Consortium for Technical Education (CTE) and the Central India Group of Colleges under the aegis of Mehmuda Shikshan and Mahila Gramin Vikas Bahuddeshiya Sanstha (MSMGVBS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide technical knowledge by developing industry specific programs.

The collaboration will enable CTE to aid Central India Group of Colleges in providing students with hands-on experience through a curriculum based on the latest technology and helping in the process of upskilling, reskilling, and disseminating skills needed for the 21st-century workforce.

CTE will aid Central India Group of Colleges in conducting a range of educational programs including video-based training courses with the relevant software products, hand-on virtual labs, instructor-led courses and workshops, seminars and webinars presented by domain experts.