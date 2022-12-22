e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: CTE joins hands with CIGC to impart technical skills to students

Maharashtra: CTE joins hands with CIGC to impart technical skills to students

The collaboration aims to create awareness and broaden technical knowledge between academic learning and Industry requirements amongst students.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |
Mumbai: Consortium for Technical Education (CTE) and the Central India Group of Colleges under the aegis of Mehmuda Shikshan and Mahila Gramin Vikas Bahuddeshiya Sanstha (MSMGVBS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide technical knowledge by developing industry specific programs.

The collaboration will enable CTE to aid Central India Group of Colleges in providing students with hands-on experience through a curriculum based on the latest technology and helping in the process of upskilling, reskilling, and disseminating skills needed for the 21st-century workforce.

CTE will aid Central India Group of Colleges in conducting a range of educational programs including video-based training courses with the relevant software products, hand-on virtual labs, instructor-led courses and workshops, seminars and webinars presented by domain experts.

