Maharashtra Considers Open Book Exams, Following CBSE's Lead

According to the State Board President, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is contemplating the implementation of Open Book Exams, following in the footsteps of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Pilot Run in Selected Schools

The MSBSHSE is exploring the possibility of conducting a pilot run of open-book tests in a few selected schools, akin to the approach adopted by the CBSE.

An official from the School Education Department highlighted ongoing discussions within the State Education circle regarding the potential benefits of the open-book exam pattern. These discussions focus on enhancing analytical skills among students and discouraging rote learning. However, any decision will be made after thorough testing and evaluation to ensure its efficacy and benefits for students.

Earlier, during a press conference, Sharad Gosavi, the Chairman of MSBSHSE, declared that the Board plans to introduce the Open Book Examination format for students.

Objective of Open Book Exams

Sharad Gosavi emphasized that the introduction of Open Book Examinations (OBE) for students of classes 9 to 12 aims to prevent malpractices and enhance students' understanding of concepts and syllabus formulas.

The open-book idea proposed by the CBSE board has mixed responses from different stakeholders. While some have invited the move, others have raised concerns with respect to its execution.