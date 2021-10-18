Maharashtra: Colleges to reopen on October 20 amidst stern SOPs

Colleges in Maharashtra which are to reopen in two days have a strict schedule to follow. Issued by the Mumbai University, the SOPs concern and affect colleges authorities, staff and students.

Only those colleges which are not in containment zones will be allowed to reopen. Additionally, students and staff staying within containment zones should not be allowed entry.

Colleges have been asked to stagger lecture hours for different programmes which will make it easier at entry and exit modes. Social standing, maintaining hygiene and wearing masks need to be maintained at all times, says the directive.

All staff, authorities and students need to keep a copy of their vaccination certificate with the principal. Students who are not fully vaccinated have been asked to continue with their online lectures till they take the second dose. All canteens and shops within the campus and outside will remain shut till further notice.

The SOPs will affect about 837 colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

ALSO READ Bangladesh: The new destination of MBBS for Indian students

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 07:30 PM IST