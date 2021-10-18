Bangladesh: The new destination of MBBS for Indian students

MBBS in Bangladesh is growing for Indian students. The record-breaking FMGE passing percentage of 27.11 in 2015-2018, 37.98 in 2019 and 36.7 percent in 2020 is evident that MBBS for Indian students is flourishing in Bangladesh which is much better FMGE performances as compared to other countries in the world.

This makes way to more MBBS admissions in Bangladesh in a total of 112 medical colleges out of with 70 are private-owned institutions. The idea of Indian students studying in Bangladesh is because the medical college fees and the overall package are comparatively cheaper than in India, Nepal, or Russia.

The MBBS admission process in Bangladesh is simple and the capital Dhaka is the hub, housing about one-third of medical colleges in Bangladesh followed by Rajshahi, Chittagong, and Camilla respectively. Lately, the city has also become a final destination for medical study abroad for Indian candidates.

(INPUTS BY PTI)

ALSO READ Tamil Nadu educationists miffed at NAS exam for school students

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 06:43 PM IST