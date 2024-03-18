Maharashtra CET 2024-25: Last Day to Enroll For 5-Year LLB Programs

Representative image

Today is the last day for candidates to enroll in the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) for 5-year LLB programs, which is set to take place in the academic year 2024-25. The deadline for registration is March 18, 2024. Students who meet the eligibility criteria and haven't applied yet can do so by visiting the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Exam Date

The entrance exam for admission to 5-year law programmes will be conducted on May 3, 2024. Candidates are advised to complete their registrations well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute hassles.

Application Fee Structure

Candidates are required to pay a registration fee based on their category:

Open and EWS candidates from Maharashtra, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), all India candidates belonging to all categories, and J-K migrant candidates: Rs 1,000

Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT (A), NT-1 (B), NT-2(C), NT-3(D), OBC and SBC]: Rs 800

Orphan and transgender candidates: Rs 800

How to Apply for MAH LLB 5-year CET 2024

Applicants can follow these steps to complete their registration process:

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on 'apply online' and then select 'click here for new registration'

Enter your name, contact number, and email ID. Make sure to note down the provisional registration number and password provided.

Fill out the application form with accurate details and save by clicking on 'Validate Your Details' and 'Save & Next' buttons.

Upload a recent photograph and signature as per the specified guidelines.

Review the filled-in form for any errors before submitting.

Proceed to the payment tab and pay the application fee as per your category.

Read Also Global Study Trend: Germany Soars As Top Destination For Indian Students

Candidates are reminded to double-check all the information provided before submission to ensure accuracy and completeness.