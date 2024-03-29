Maharashtra Board To Release Class 10th Results In June, Check Previous Years' Trends

Representational Image | PTI

The Class 10th examination has just finished by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on March 26. As per the most recent reports, the results of the SSC (Class 10th) are expected to be released by the Maharashtra Board in June. For more details on the Maharashtra SSC Exam Results 2024, students should frequently check the board's official website or maintain contact with school administrators.

Candidates can view their results on the Maharashtra Board's official website, mahahsscboard.in, once they are made public. Students can visit a number of websites, such as mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and msbshse.co.in, to view the Maharashtra SSC Result 2024.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) conducted the Class 10 exams, also known as the School Certificate (SSC) exams, this year. The exams started on March 1, which is different from last year when they took place from March 2 to March 25. The results for last year's exams was announced on June 2, while the results for the Class 10 exams in 2022 were declared on June 17.

Previous Years' Trends:

Based on previous years' patterns, it is anticipated that the Maharashtra Class 10 result for 2024 will be announced in June. Here are the release dates for the previous years:

2023 - June 2,

2022 - June 17,

2021 - July 16,

2020 - July 29,

2019 - June 8