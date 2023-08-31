 Maharashtra: Ahead Of Marathwada Day, AIMIM MP Seeks Liberation From 'Unrepaired' Classrooms
Maharashtra: Ahead Of Marathwada Day, AIMIM MP Seeks Liberation From 'Unrepaired' Classrooms

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
Representative image | Photo: Sachin Haralkar

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel has sought funds to the tune of Rs. 500 crore from the Maharashtra government to carry out repairs of more than 3,300 classrooms in Aurangabad district.

In a letter written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, Jaleel said the Aurangabad region has not achieved "overall development" even as preparations are on to celebrate Marathwada Liberation Day anniversary on September 17.

"Though it is said that several crore rupees are being spent on education, the ground reality is different. There are 3,335 classrooms in 832 schools in Aurangabad operating from tin sheds, which is shameful," he said in the letter.

The Maharashtra government should give a special package of Rs 500 crore to carry out repairs and creating permanent (pucca) structures, Jaleel, the Lok Sabha from Aurangabad, said in the letter.

