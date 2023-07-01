Maharashtra 5-year LLB CAP 2023: Alphabetical Merit List for Round 1 Admissions Released

Maharashtra CET Cell | File

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cellhas released the merit lists for the first round of 5-year LLB admissions. Candidates who registered for the counselling can download the category -wise merit lists from the official portal - llb5cap23.mahacet.org.

The MH CET 5-year LLB merit lists have been released for Maharashtra State (MS) category, OMS category, Jammu and Kashmir category, as well as Non-Residential Indian (NRI) candidates. The cell has also released lists of students with incomplete application form, and those whose candidature has been changed.

Candidates can edit the application form and upload required documents till July 2. The final merit list will be released on July 4.

According to the summary of the merit list, a total of 13,606 candidates registered for the MH CET 5-year LLB counselling 2023. Of the total registered, 12,691 locked their seats. The documents have been fully e-verified for 10,966 candidates and partially e-verified for 1,725 candidates.

As per the revised schedule, candidates will be able to fill college options for round 1 and round 2 between July 4 and July 6. Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on July 7.