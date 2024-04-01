MAH MBA CET 2024 Answer Key, And Response Sheet To Be Released Today

Pixabay

The Maharashtra State CET Cell will release the Common Entrance Test (MAH MBA CET) 2024 question paper, answer key, and response sheet today, April 1. All the candidates who appeared for the MBA entrance test can easily download the answer key and response sheet from the official website, cet.cell.mahacet.org. Candidates can raise their objections till April 4, 2024.

Important Information:

Exam date: March 9, 10, and 11

Exam were conducted in two sessions.

Duration: 2 hours and 3 minutes

Language: English

Visit the official website of MAH CET MBA at cet.cell.mahacet.org

Navigate to the 'Answer Key, Response Sheet' section on the homepage and click on it.

Look for the link corresponding to the answer key and click on it.

New page will open, enter your login credentials and add necessary information

Then click on the submit.

Answer Key will open on the screen.

Review it, download and save it.

MBA CET Question Paper:

Three Section: Logical, abstract reasoning, Verbal Ability, Numerical Aptitude and Reading Comprehension

The exams are held annually for students who wish to apply for MBA programs in State College.