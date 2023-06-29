 MAH MBA Admission 2023: Registration For Counselling Begins at mba2023.mahacet.org.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMAH MBA Admission 2023: Registration For Counselling Begins at mba2023.mahacet.org.in

MAH MBA Admission 2023: Registration For Counselling Begins at mba2023.mahacet.org.in

Eligible candidates who appeared for the MAH MBA CET 2023 can apply for the Management program (MBA/MMS) on the official website at mba2023.mahacet.org.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
MAH MBA Admission 2023 | MAH CET Cell

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has begin the counselling process for MAH MBA 2023. Eligible candidates who appeared for the MAH MBA CET 2023 can apply for the Management program (MBA/MMS) on the official website at mba2023.mahacet.org.in. The last date to register for the MAH MBA Counselling 2023 schedule, counselling process is July 07, 2023.

Maharashtra MBA counselling is open to candidates seeking admissions to the 1st Year of a full-time management program (MBA/MMS) in the Government, Government Aided, University Managed Institutes, University Managed Departments, and Unaided private professional educational institutes as well as PGDM at Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education, Mumbai for the Academic Year 2023-24 in the Maharashtra State.

Direct Link for MAH MBA 2023 Counselling

MAH MBA

MAH MBA | https://mba2023.mahacet.org.in/

Registration Fee for MAH MBA 2023

Candidates who have registered for MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2023 are not required to pay any fees for registration for admission.

However, other candidates who have obtained a score that is valid for admission in the academic year 2023-23 in CAT, CMAT, XAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT and have not registered for MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2023 are required to pay fees. paid is non-refundable. (No other mode of payment shall be permitted.)

Steps to register for MAH MBA Counselling 2023:

  • Visit the official website at mba2023.mahacet.org.in

  • On the homepage, register yourself and fill out the application form

  • Upload the required documents and submit the form

  • Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins At tnmedicalselection.net

Tamil Nadu: NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins At tnmedicalselection.net

MAH MBA Admission 2023: Registration For Counselling Begins at mba2023.mahacet.org.in

MAH MBA Admission 2023: Registration For Counselling Begins at mba2023.mahacet.org.in

CUET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key OUT; Raise Objections at cuet.samarth.ac.in;

CUET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key OUT; Raise Objections at cuet.samarth.ac.in;

TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key OUT at tspsc.gov.in, Direct Link Here

TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key OUT at tspsc.gov.in, Direct Link Here

BPSC Notification 2023 OUT For CCE and Other Exams; Apply July 15 Onwards at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Notification 2023 OUT For CCE and Other Exams; Apply July 15 Onwards at bpsc.bih.nic.in