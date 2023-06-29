MAH MBA Admission 2023: Registration For Counselling Begins at mba2023.mahacet.org.in

MAH MBA Admission 2023 | MAH CET Cell

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has begin the counselling process for MAH MBA 2023. Eligible candidates who appeared for the MAH MBA CET 2023 can apply for the Management program (MBA/MMS) on the official website at mba2023.mahacet.org.in. The last date to register for the MAH MBA Counselling 2023 schedule, counselling process is July 07, 2023.

Maharashtra MBA counselling is open to candidates seeking admissions to the 1st Year of a full-time management program (MBA/MMS) in the Government, Government Aided, University Managed Institutes, University Managed Departments, and Unaided private professional educational institutes as well as PGDM at Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education, Mumbai for the Academic Year 2023-24 in the Maharashtra State.

Direct Link for MAH MBA 2023 Counselling

MAH MBA | https://mba2023.mahacet.org.in/

Registration Fee for MAH MBA 2023

Candidates who have registered for MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2023 are not required to pay any fees for registration for admission.

However, other candidates who have obtained a score that is valid for admission in the academic year 2023-23 in CAT, CMAT, XAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT and have not registered for MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2023 are required to pay fees. paid is non-refundable. (No other mode of payment shall be permitted.)

Steps to register for MAH MBA Counselling 2023:

Visit the official website at mba2023.mahacet.org.in

On the homepage, register yourself and fill out the application form

Upload the required documents and submit the form

Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.