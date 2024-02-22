MAH LLB CET 2024 Registration Deadline Extended to Feb 24 - Apply Now at cetcell.mahacet.org

Representational Pic

The State Entrance Exam Cell, Maharashtra, has extended the registration deadline for the MAH LLB three-year Common Entrance Test (CET 2024) till February 24. Candidates aspiring for admission to the three-year LLB program in Maharashtra can now apply on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

In a circular issued by the CET cell, it stated, “It is observed from the registration data that many candidates’ application forms are incomplete, and we have received requests from candidates regarding an extension of CET dates. Hence, considering the academic interest of the candidates, the CET cell has decided to give a third extension for online registration for examination as per the schedule given below.”

MAH CET Law 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the MH CET three-year LLB exam should hold a graduate degree in any discipline.

Students appearing in the final year exams of the bachelor’s degree are also eligible to apply.

Minimum marks required for various categories in the qualifying exam are as follows:

General candidates belonging to Maharashtra (as per domicile certificate): 45%

SC/ST candidates from Maharashtra: 40%

VJ/DT/NT(A)/NT/OBC/SBC category belonging to the State of Maharashtra: 42%

Candidates from other states (all categories): 45%

Exam Pattern:

The MH CET three-year LLB 2024 will be a computer-based test (CBT).

The exam will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions in four sections: logical and analytical reasoning, legal aptitude and reasoning, general knowledge and current affairs, and English.

Candidates will have 120 minutes to complete the test.

Read Also Delhi High Court Allows Student To Sit For Class 12 Board Exam Subject To CBSE Officer

How to Apply for MAH CET 5 Year LLB:

Visit the MAH CET 2024 official website.

Click on the candidate registration portal.

Register and enter the required details.

Fill out the MAH 5 year LLB application form.

Complete the application process and click on the final submission link.

With the extended deadline, candidates are urged to complete their registrations promptly to avoid any last-minute rush.